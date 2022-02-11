Fire risk high Friday, but light snow by the weekend... for some

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s warm and windy for now, but changes aren’t far off. A few rain to snow showers tomorrow will be followed by another brief cooldown for the weekend. Temperatures rebound once again next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Today’s winds have been particularly fierce. So far, gusts over 40 mph have been recorded at the McGhee Tyson Airport .

Our area is currently under a Red Flag Warning. Gusty winds combined with dry conditions make the rapid spread of any wildfires likely. A few fires are already burning this afternoon. A fire in Hawkins County has prompted emergency evacuations as it threatened some communities.

Winds begin to die down this evening but temperatures will remain on the warmer side with lows in the mid 40s.

A few on-and-off rain showers keep us company through the day tomorrow. Temperatures begin dropping quickly later in the afternoon as our cold front passes through.

A few snow showers are possible as the colder air settles in but any accumulation will mainly be found in the Smokies.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is our chilliest day in the First Alert 8 Day Forecast with slow clearing, highs near 40, and lows in the 20s.

Your Valentine’s Day forecast looks mostly sunny despite some very isolated snow showers in the Smokies during the morning hours. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 20s make for the perfect cuddle weather with your special someone.

A quick warming trend begins Tuesday ahead of another front bringing rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms near the end of your First Alert 8 Day Forecast.

