Friday is the warmest, also the windiest, ahead of the weekend cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warming trend tops out today, but the winds ramp up too. Then a cold front brings in a lot of clouds and some rain to snow showers, ahead of a widespread chill.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, with temperatures in the low 30s to start the day, but increasing winds actually start moving up the temperatures by sunrise.

Friday is a windy and warmer day. It’s mostly sunny, with a high around 66 degrees, with a southwesterly wind between 10 and 20 mph, and occasional gusts around 35 mph. This makes for a dangerous time to have a fire outdoors, as the flames can easily spread. The winds are also increasing pollen and dust, so your allergies may act up.

Tonight becomes mostly cloudy, ahead of that cold front. We’ll cool to around 43 degrees, with spotty light showers. Dry air can make it look like more rain on the radar, than what makes it to the ground.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday stays mostly cloudy, with a chilly breeze out of the northwest. We continue with spotty light rain showers, also spotty light snowfall in the higher elevations. Cooler air is moving in, so it limits our warming to around 49 degrees in the afternoon. (The official high for the day is likely the low 50s from around midnight.) The dry air hinders showers from making it to the ground most of the day, but scattered light snow showers are possible Saturday night as the temperature decreases and the humidity goes up. This leaves us with some flurries for most, and isolated half an inch in the higher elevations, to a stray 1 inch on the Plateau to the Smokies.

Flurries linger at times Sunday to Monday, with highs around 40 on Sunday and more sunshine Monday helps us to 45 degrees.

We’ll warm up Tuesday to Wednesday, but then showers build up to heavier rain late Thursday, lasting into early Friday morning.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.