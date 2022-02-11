Hawkins County residents evacuated due to wildfire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Hawkins County brush fire led to an evacuation Friday afternoon, according to the Hawkins County Rescue Squad.

State officials confirmed that there was a fire in the Rogersville area near 204 Henard Road via the state’s website. As of 3 p.m., the fire was listed as “0% contained.” Several emergency responders, including the Tennessee Department of Forestry were sent to the scene, according to Nathan Waters with the department.

Waters also told WVLT News that the fire was located near houses, which sparked concern.

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad has set up a shelter at its station located at 955 East McKinney Ave in Rogersville.

