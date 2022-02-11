Hold on to your hats this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This afternoon comes windy with more sunshine to go around. Enjoy this warm day with temperatures back into the mid 60s for the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Friday is the last of this warm stretch as a cold front blows through with gusts up to 30 mph, rain will arrive and transition to snow with the moisture that’s left.

This evening clouds will be on the increase, but most of the light sprinkles will hold off until the start of Saturday.

Tonight temperatures will be near 43 to start Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday stays mostly cloudy, with a chilly breeze out of the northwest. We continue with spotty light rain showers, also spotty light snowfall in the higher elevations. Cooler air is moving in, so it limits our warming to around 49 degrees in the afternoon. (The official high for the day is likely the low 50s from around midnight.) The dry air hinders showers from making it to the ground most of the day, but scattered light snow showers are possible Saturday night as the temperature decreases and the humidity goes up. This leaves us with some flurries for most, and isolated half an inch in the higher elevations, to a stray 1 inch on the Plateau to the Smokies.

Flurries linger at times Sunday to Monday, with highs around 40 on Sunday and more sunshine Monday helps us to 45 degrees.

We’ll warm up Tuesday to Wednesday, but then showers build up to heavier rain late Thursday, lasting into early Friday morning.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

