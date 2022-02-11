‘I haven’t slept in days’ | East Tennessee family searching for missing 15-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Jefferson City family continues to search for their missing 15-year-old son after he went missing last Friday. Jason Sands Jr. was reported missing on Feb. 6, but his father last saw him on Feb. 4.

Rush Strong school in Strawberry Plains is the last place Jason Sands Sr. saw his son in person.

Sands Sr. said, “I haven’t slept in days. I would just like to know where he’s at and if he’s okay.”

Jason Jr. was adopted by Jason Sr. when his son was just six years old. His father said his son is a great person and an even better athlete.

“He helped me,” Sands Sr. said. “He helped take care of his siblings. He was real close to my sister and my son.”

Jason Jr. was helping his dad prepare a rec basketball team for their game last Friday. After practice, Jason Jr. told his dad he was going to a friend’s house. His friend’s parents said Jason Jr. never went to their house, according to the father.

Jason Sr. believes he went to his girlfriend’s house.

“Jefferson City and Jefferson County have been out there and they’ve denied knowing where he is at. Everyone I’ve talked to denies knowing where he’s at,” Jason Sr. said.

The father said when law enforcement went to his girlfriend’s house, they didn’t find Jason Jr. They did, however, find his phone. Ever since law enforcement found his phone, Jason Sr. has no idea where his son could be.

“There’s a lot of people looking for him right now,” Sands Sr. said. “My whole family; they’re all looking for him.”

The father tells WVLT News Jason Jr. has been told by friends if he went home he’ll be in trouble. His father promises that this is not the case.

“If it was your kid, you’d want to know where your kid is at. I’m not trying to get anybody in trouble,” Sands Sr. said. “I just want my son home.”

Sands Sr. tried calling his son before law enforcement found his phone. His father said Sands Jr. blocked his number.

TBI has not issued an AMBER alert for Sands Jr. at this time.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.