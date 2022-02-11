Karns High School on lockdown, KCSO investigating
According to a spokesperson, the lockdown was put in place “as a precaution.”
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Karns High School was on lockdown Friday afternoon.
“We have units on-site investigating,” KCSO spokesperson Kimberly Glenn said.
WVLT News is working to learn more.
This story is developing.
