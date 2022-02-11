Advertisement

Knox County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing 63-year-old

According to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, Rose Mary Washington was last seen Thursday at 10 p.m.
By Madeline Thompson
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:56 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office needs help to find a missing 63-year-old woman.

According to a Facebook post, Rose Mary Washington was last seen Thursday at 10 p.m. when she walked off from Castle Hill Court in North Knox County.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy winter coat and carrying a purse.

Police believe she was heading south on Clinton Highway.

If you see her, call 865-215-2444. ️

