Knoxville city crews reseed Austin-East baseball field following vandalism

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville city crews were reseeding the baseball field at Austin-East Magnet High school Thursday, according to a post on Twitter.

After months of hard work, someone damaged the field in just minutes on Jan. 21, totaling almost $10,000 in destruction. Community members created a GoFundMe shortly after, accumulating over $11,000 in just six hours. One anonymous donor gave $3,000.

The City of Knoxville posted that many crews, including Knoxville Parks, Parks & Rec Maintenance Foreman Phil Hatcher, and staff helped reseed the field.

Over 700 pounds of ryegrass seed and starter fertilizer were used.

