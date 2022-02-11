Advertisement

Knoxville city crews reseed Austin-East baseball field following vandalism

Over 700 pounds of ryegrass seed and starter fertilizer was used.
Knoxville city crews were reseeding the baseball field at Austin East Magnet High school Thursday, according to a post on Twitter.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville city crews were reseeding the baseball field at Austin-East Magnet High school Thursday, according to a post on Twitter.

After months of hard work, someone damaged the field in just minutes on Jan. 21, totaling almost $10,000 in destruction. Community members created a GoFundMe shortly after, accumulating over $11,000 in just six hours. One anonymous donor gave $3,000.

The City of Knoxville posted that many crews, including Knoxville Parks, Parks & Rec Maintenance Foreman Phil Hatcher, and staff helped reseed the field.

Over 700 pounds of ryegrass seed and starter fertilizer were used.

