Knoxville city crews reseed Austin-East baseball field following vandalism
Over 700 pounds of ryegrass seed and starter fertilizer was used.
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville city crews were reseeding the baseball field at Austin-East Magnet High school Thursday, according to a post on Twitter.
After months of hard work, someone damaged the field in just minutes on Jan. 21, totaling almost $10,000 in destruction. Community members created a GoFundMe shortly after, accumulating over $11,000 in just six hours. One anonymous donor gave $3,000.
The City of Knoxville posted that many crews, including Knoxville Parks, Parks & Rec Maintenance Foreman Phil Hatcher, and staff helped reseed the field.
Over 700 pounds of ryegrass seed and starter fertilizer were used.
