Knoxville man accused of shooting dog while under the influence, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was charged after having a handgun and shooting a dog in the head while under the influence, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

At approximately 11:10 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the Coster Road and Glenoaks Drive area to the report of multiple gunshots. Once on the scene, officials said they contacted a man who stated that someone had shot his dog, Skyy, a 1-year-old male Pitbull Lab mix, in the head while he was in the backyard.

Investigators confirmed that the dog was bleeding from the right side of the face but alert when quickly taken to an urgent animal care facility. Officers followed a blood trail through a fence from the backyard when they made contact with 31-year-old Dan Bogdan, who said he shot the dog in self-defense.

He reportedly had slurred speech and alcohol on his breath. Witnesses on the scene also talked to investigators. They said that Bogdan had screamed something along the lines of “I’m gonna kill this [expletive] dog” multiple times.

One of the witnesses said she heard Bogdan come out of his residence then three gunshots. The report also noted that the witness said that Skyy was a “sweet dog” and that he would come into their yard all the time but was never aggressive towards people, investigators said.

Bogdan told officers that he was on the patio when the dog attacked him. According to the report, officers noted that he did not have any injuries.

He reportedly explained to investigators after he fired the first shot at the dog, it got back up and rushed towards him, which prompted him to fire two additional rounds. He also stated he had been drinking.

Officers recovered the handgun from inside the house. Bogdan was charged for cruelty to animals and possession of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.