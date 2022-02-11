Advertisement

Knoxville man sentenced to 25 years for producing child pornography

Eugene Charles McGrath pled guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of using a minor to produce depictions of sexually explicit conduct.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday, a Knoxville man was sentenced to 300 months for producing child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

Eugene Charles McGrath, 55, of Knoxville, pled guilty to an indictment charging him with one count of using a minor to produce depictions of sexually explicit conduct.

According to court documents, from 2006 to 2020, McGrath produced child pornography of at least two minors under 10 years of age, with one video distributed internationally. In addition to the videos, he was also found in possession of 103 images and 11 videos of child pornography.

Once McGrath is released from prison, officials stated he would be supervised for life. He will also be required to register with state sex offender registries and comply with special sex offender conditions.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations and the Knoxville Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

