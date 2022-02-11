Cocke Co. man indicted after being accused of killing father in front of kids

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cocke County man accused of shooting and killing a neighbor in September of 2021 was indicted on 12 charges Monday, according to court documents.

A Cocke County grand jury indicted James D. Raspberry, 65, on one count of first-degree murder, felony murder and reckless endangerment. He was also indicted on three counts of aggravated assault and six counts of especially aggravated kidnapping.

On Sept. 13, 2021, a woman called 911 and said that her husband, Joseph Maxwell Carter, 35, had been shot by their neighbor while in his car, according to a release.

Three children were also involved in the shooting but were not harmed. A 9-year-old and a 10-year-old ran from the car while a 10-month-old remained in the vehicle during the incident.

Once officers were on the scene, Carter was found in the driver seat of a white van dead from gunshot wounds.

Investigators were told there was a history of feuds between the Carters and Raspberry.

WVLT News spoke with Mary Carter, the wife of the victim. She said that Raspberry was upset because her children rode their bikes on the road that ran in front of both the houses. According to Mary, Raspberry complained about the noise the children made.

Pastor Fred Cagle said he knows the Carter family personally. They are regulars at Piney Grove Baptist Church and normally sit in the front row at church on Sundays.

“Such loving kids that would put their arms around you and hug you and sit in church and listen to the word of God,” said Cagle.

He said he’s praying for all of the family’s involved.

