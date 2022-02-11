New Center basketball teams headed to state championship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two basketball teams from Sevier County are headed off to a state championship! The New Center Rockets are state bound with not just one, but both the girls and boys basketball teams.

This is the first time in Sevier County Schools’ history that both teams from the same school would be in the final match-up. A big pep rally was held at the school and all through town. The teams even got a police escort out of the county.

“When we bought in, from the administration down to the community, the parents, just the support we have these kids have really bought in and done everything we’ve asked them to do,” said coach Billy Ward. “You can tell right now it’s been a buzz all week. Calls from community supporters, you can see the excitement as you go through town, and you can see a lot of red and black.”

Coach Ward is the coach for both teams.

Tournament action begins Friday at 5 p.m. Central Time when the New Center Lady Rockets take on Martin Middle School in the Rockvale High School gymnasium. On Friday at 8 p.m. Central Time, the New Center Rockets face Crestview Middle at Rockvale High School.

New Center School pep rally send off to state! Posted by Kyle Grainger WVLT on Friday, February 11, 2022

New Center basketball teams stop by Sevier County High School for a final cheer before headed to state. For a sevier County, this is the first time both teams from the same school made it to a state championship game. Posted by Kyle Grainger WVLT on Friday, February 11, 2022

