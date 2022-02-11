Operator rescued after being pinned under a forklift that had turned over

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - At approximately 3:05 Friday morning, Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire units were called after a forklift operator was reported pinned underneath a forklift that had turned over. It happened at a propane facility on Rutledge Pike in East Knox County, according to officials.

At approximately 3:05 AM, Knox County Rescue & Rural Metro Fire units responded to a propane facility on Rutledge Pike... Posted by Knox County Rescue on Friday, February 11, 2022

Once crews arrived, it was reported that the operator’s foot was pinned between the forklift and the ground. Knox County Rescue stabilized and prepared to lift the machine using lifting bags in order to help free the operator.

During setup, another forklift was available and was used during the lift, taking pressure off the operator’s foot, according to officials. Prior to completing the extraction, officers were able to restrain the machine, check for stability and with assistance, the operator was moved to safety.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.