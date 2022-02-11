Advertisement

Rural Metro responds to North Knox County brushfire

Rural Metro crews responded to an out-of-control brushfire Friday afternoon, according to a release from the department.
Currently, there is a burn ban in Knox County.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Crews responded around 3 p.m., the release said. The fire was reportedly located in a wooded area and traveling towards a home. Crews were able to get the fire under control and extinguished. Officials warned about the dangers of burning in a news release.

“This is what happens when you start a brush fire on a windy day. Currently, there is a burn ban in Knox County due to low humidity and strong g winds. If you call for a burn permit, you’ll find that out. Please be mindful of weather conditions, current and future, before starting outdoor fires,” the release said.

