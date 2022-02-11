Advertisement

Sevierville Fire gives update on Ember the fire pup

Ember is now 7-months-old and has really settled into the station life, according to the Sevierville Fire Department’s Facebook.
Ember the Fire Pup in Sevier County
Ember the Fire Pup in Sevier County(Sevierville Fire Department)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Fire Department shared an update to the station’s Dalmatian pup, Ember.

It’s time for a Pupdate! 🐾 Ember is now 7 months old and has really settled into the station life. In her training,...

Posted by Sevierville Fire Department on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

The department first introduced the public to the newest fire crew member back in August. Her first day of training was on Sept. 1.

Ember is now 7-months-old and has really settled into the station life, according to the Sevierville Fire Department’s Facebook.

Ember the Fire Pup in Sevier County
Ember the Fire Pup in Sevier County(Sevierville Fire Department)

Her training includes working on keeping a tight uniformed heel, long-distance recalls and loose leash walking. Right now, Ember has a total of three handlers over the course of the day with one handler at every shift. The department said the shift changes are preparing her for when she transitions to the station full time.

Ember the Fire Pup in Sevier County
Ember the Fire Pup in Sevier County(Sevierville Fire Department)

The department shared she is very energetic and makes sure to greet everyone in the mornings during shift change.

