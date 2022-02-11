Sevierville Fire gives update on Ember the fire pup
Ember is now 7-months-old and has really settled into the station life, according to the Sevierville Fire Department’s Facebook.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Fire Department shared an update to the station’s Dalmatian pup, Ember.
The department first introduced the public to the newest fire crew member back in August. Her first day of training was on Sept. 1.
Her training includes working on keeping a tight uniformed heel, long-distance recalls and loose leash walking. Right now, Ember has a total of three handlers over the course of the day with one handler at every shift. The department said the shift changes are preparing her for when she transitions to the station full time.
The department shared she is very energetic and makes sure to greet everyone in the mornings during shift change.
