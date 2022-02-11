Tennessee parents, teachers push back against ‘Maus’ removal

ATHENS, Tenn. (AP) — Parents, teachers and students packed a crowded meeting of the McMinn County School Board to talk about “Maus,” a Pulitzer-Prize winning graphic novel the board banned from its curriculum last month.

The board held firm, offering a previous explanation that its members found the book inappropriate because of swear words and an image of a nude cartoon mouse.

The board’s original decision has sparked international attention, renewing concerns about book bans and the growing threat of antisemitism.

Sales of the book have soared, and those speaking out include Jewish parents who say they never thought they’d need to talk about their cultural heritage at a school board meeting.

