THP: Two dead following Roane Co. crash

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed that two people died following a crash on Tuesday.

A preliminary report shows that two people were traveling eastbound in a 2015 Ford Fusion on Harriman Highway and Old Hen Valley Road in Roane County around 5:50 p.m.

According to officials, the vehicle, driven by Melissa Giles, 44, of Oliver Springs, ran off the right side of the road, traveled down an embankment, hit a tree and overturned. It caught fire once it came to a final rest in a creek, according to THP.

Giles and the passenger of the vehicle, identified as Jesse Lowe, 38, of Harriman, were pronounced dead on the scene. Neither person was reportedly wearing a seatbelt, officials said.

