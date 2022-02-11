Advertisement

TVA launches new nuclear program

The board for the Tennessee Valley Authority on Thursday authorized the program, with up to $200 million to be spent for the first phase.
(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (Associated Press) - The largest public power company in the United States is launching a program to develop and fund new small modular nuclear reactors as part of its strategy to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The board for the Tennessee Valley Authority on Thursday authorized the program, with up to $200 million to be spent for the first phase.

A recent Associated Press survey of the energy policies in all 50 states and the District of Columbia found that a strong majority say nuclear will help take the place of fossil fuels.

