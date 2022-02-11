Advertisement

University of Tennessee announces Smokey XI

Officials with the University of Tennessee released a special video Friday afternoon announcing the newest Smokey.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the University of Tennessee released a special video Friday afternoon announcing the newest Smokey.

“Smokey X may still start the 2022 Tennessee football season until Smokey XI is fully ready to take over the sidelines, but Smokey X is soon to retire and transition to a life of being a very good boy at home,” UTK officials said.

The tweet featured shots of the new bluetick coonhound (which was made the official breed of UT in 2019) and the final announcement, calling him “Smokey XI.” Smokey X made his debut in the 2013 season, but the job will now go to Smokey XI in 2022.

