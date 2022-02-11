Advertisement

WATCH: KPD officer rescues man trapped in burning truck

Officer Nick Adams helped a driver escape a burning vehicle on I-640 Wednesday night.
A man trapped inside a burning car Wednesday night was rescued by a Knoxville Police Department officer who acted quickly on the scene.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man trapped inside a burning car Wednesday night was rescued by a Knoxville Police Department officer who acted quickly on the scene.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., first responders arrived on the scene of a vehicle that had crashed over the guardrail on I-640 West at the I-40 West interchange.

Upon arrival, a KPD officer, Nick Adams, discovered the driver trapped inside the burning truck, officials announced. He quickly jumped into the truck’s bed and handed the driver his knife through the rear window, which allowed the driver to cut himself free.

Afterward, Officer Adams assisted the man through the window just before the truck became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver was not injured. Officer Adams suffered a minor cut on his leg, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

17-year-old Zerik Wade
Knoxville teen who escaped DCS custody found after 8 months
Charles Branch
Knoxville man arrested with 16 stolen shopping carts, report says
Adalyn Graviss
Friends remember 7-year-old who died from COVID complications
Virginia Brown
Tennessee woman accused of driving through vaccine tent granted diversion
Fire truck lights.
Rural Metro Fire, Knox Co. Rescue respond to person trapped in car after crash

Latest News

GSMNP receives $31M to repair Foothills Parkway West
GSMNP receives $31M to repair Foothills Parkway West
A group of volunteers travel by boat and trek for miles through rugged terrain to reach a...
Arduous Hike to Reach Remote Veteran Gravesites
Tennessee woman accused of driving through vaccine tent granted diversion
Tennessee woman accused of driving through vaccine tent granted diversion
Knoxville teen who escaped DCS custody found after 8 months
Knoxville teen who escaped DCS custody found after 8 months
Dan Bogdan, 31.
Knoxville man accused of shooting dog while under the influence, police say