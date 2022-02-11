WATCH: KPD officer rescues man trapped in burning truck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man trapped inside a burning car Wednesday night was rescued by a Knoxville Police Department officer who acted quickly on the scene.

At approximately 8:30 p.m., first responders arrived on the scene of a vehicle that had crashed over the guardrail on I-640 West at the I-40 West interchange.

Upon arrival, a KPD officer, Nick Adams, discovered the driver trapped inside the burning truck, officials announced. He quickly jumped into the truck’s bed and handed the driver his knife through the rear window, which allowed the driver to cut himself free.

Afterward, Officer Adams assisted the man through the window just before the truck became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver was not injured. Officer Adams suffered a minor cut on his leg, officials said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.