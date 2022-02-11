WATCH: Tennessee Aquarium captures rare footage of sand tiger shark mating

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WVLT) - An always-live webcam at the Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga managed to catch some rare footage of two sand tiger sharks mating, a rough romantic display.

According to aquarium officials, the mating process for the sharks can get violent. “Male Sand Tigers must fertilize the female’s eggs internally. In order to orient themselves and their partner for successful fertilization during mating, males turn to the one tool they have available to them: their teeth,” aquarium representatives said.

“If they’re facing the same direction, he’ll typically grab the female by the large fin that sticks out of her side and contort his body around her,” Thom Demas, the Aquarium’s director of aquatic collection and life support systems, said.

Sometimes, the males even use their jaws to orient the females into better positions, Demas said.

“It appears pretty vicious, but that’s how these sharks reproduce,” Demas said. “They’re designed for this. Their skin is made of tough ‘scales’ called dermal denticles and can be much thicker than males. While they do get some injuries during mating, they’re usually superficial, and they heal.”

When it comes to birth, the shark eggs develop inside the females for anywhere between nine and 13 months. The surviving shark embryos consume other embryos to survive, the aquarium’s release said.

“During internal development, the largest Sand Tiger embryo in each uterus will gain nourishment by consuming its smaller siblings, leading to a litter size of just two pups. This practice, also known as intrauterine cannibalism, means this species has one of the lowest reproductive rates of any shark,” the release said.

This process leads to a low birth rate for the species, which was classified as endangered in 2020.

“It looks like a live birth, but it’s more like an egg hatching and then they’re born,” Demas said. “It’s a little different than mammals, but it looks similar to live birth.”

Those interested can watch the camera in real-time here.

