Cabin Packs make it easy for a family feast

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Applewood Farmhouse Restaurant and Grill is working up a family feast that all you have to do is pick it up and enjoy.

Cabin Packs come with family style entrée options include Southern Fried Chicken, Sugar Cured Ham, Chicken & Dumplings or Momma’s Country Meatloaf. Each Cabin Pack serves 4 to 6 people.

“For the breakfast cabin packs, we have a biscuit cabin pack which comes with three different types of biscuits. It’s 18 biscuits total. So there are six bacon biscuits or six sausage biscuits. And six country ham biscuits. It also comes with potatoes and gravy and of course our fritters an apple butter. Then there’s a second one option which is scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage which also comes with all the fixings potatoes and gravy. So those are our breakfast options,” said Roman Campbell, chef.

Cabin packs can be ordered online or call 865-429-8644.

Applewood Farmhouse Cabin Packs (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

