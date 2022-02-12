Advertisement

Cocke Co. corrections officer assaults female inmate, knocking out tooth

According to the report, the woman lost a tooth during the assault.
Bryson Hance
Bryson Hance(CCSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cocke County corrections officer was terminated after assaulting an inmate, knocking out one of her teeth, Wednesday, according to a report from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

An argument broke out Wednesday between Officer Bryson Hance and the inmate as she was being processed, the report said. The inmate had questions about her medication and became upset when told she would have to wait to see the nurse.

The argument reportedly escalated until Officer Hance “lifted her up” and “carried her down the hall” to her cell. He then reportedly “shoved [her] through the cell door, causing her to fall approximately 12 feet, hitting her head and sustaining several bruises.” According to the report, the woman lost a tooth during the assault.

Hance was charged with assault.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karns High School
Karns High School on lockdown due to overnight threat
Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans
State investigating issues with new Tennessee license plates
Jefferson City family continues search for their son
‘I haven’t slept in days’ | East Tennessee family searching for missing 15-year-old
Knoxville man accused of shooting dog while under the influence, police say
Knoxville man accused of shooting dog while under the influence, police say
17-year-old Zerik Wade
Knoxville teen who escaped DCS custody found after 8 months

Latest News

Jeep Ride for Sgt. Jenkins
Hundreds participate in Jeep Ride for fallen Loudon County Sgt. Jenkins
Former Oak Ridge standout set to realize mom’s dream
Former Oak Ridge standout set to realize mom’s dream
Former Oak Ridge standout set to realize mom’s dream
Former Oak Ridge standout set to realize mom’s dream
WVLT's Casey Wheeless was nominated for her spirit and East Tennessee efforts.
Isaiah 117 house to hold ‘Spread the Love’ fundraiser