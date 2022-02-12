Cocke Co. corrections officer assaults female inmate, knocking out tooth

COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Cocke County corrections officer was terminated after assaulting an inmate, knocking out one of her teeth, Wednesday, according to a report from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.

An argument broke out Wednesday between Officer Bryson Hance and the inmate as she was being processed, the report said. The inmate had questions about her medication and became upset when told she would have to wait to see the nurse.

The argument reportedly escalated until Officer Hance “lifted her up” and “carried her down the hall” to her cell. He then reportedly “shoved [her] through the cell door, causing her to fall approximately 12 feet, hitting her head and sustaining several bruises.” According to the report, the woman lost a tooth during the assault.

Hance was charged with assault.

