Crews extinguish Pigeon Forge Kroger fire

At approximately 4:30 a.m., the Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to 220 Wears Valley Road for a confirmed fire at Kroger.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews from multiple agencies extinguished a fire at the Pigeon Forge Kroger early Saturday morning.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., the Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to 220 Wears Valley Road for a confirmed fire at Kroger, according to officials. Once on the scene, crews were met with heavy fire coming from the loading dock area of the business.

The crew on the scene was able to “keep the fire in check” by utilizing a compress air foam system provided by Firehouse Subs Grant Foundation, the fire chief said. Firefighters quickly attacked the fire and contained it to the exterior of the building to ensure it did not spread indoors or to a nearby tractor-trailer.

The Kroger reopened after the fire was extinguished and the smoke had gone out of the building.

Besides PFFD, Sevierville, Gatlinburg, and Waldens Creek Fire Departments responded along with the Sevier County Ambulance Service and Pigeon Forge Police Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

