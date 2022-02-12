Date Night Comedy Show to donate proceeds to end hunger

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The third annual date night comedy show on Valentine’s Day will once again help end hunger in America with proceeds benefiting Xhunger.

Hunger School Clubs are the newest and most innovative way that allows high school and college students to serve the community and help make sure no one in America goes hungry.

The comedy show on Valentine’s Day night will be at Downtown 211. The adult comedy show will have you laughing with local talented comedians, and all for a good cause.

Be prepared for comedy from Nicole Starnes, Gail Grantham, Marlena Allison, and Danny Whitson.

For more details or donations, go to the Xhunger website or Facebook page.

