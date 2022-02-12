Feeling colder Sunday after spotty rain to snow overnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front is bringing is colder air and spotty rain to snow overnight into Sunday morning. The good news is the cold air doesn’t stick around for long!

WHAT TO EXPECT

That cold front is continuing to move into our region, dropping temperatures overnight. This front is also bringing spotty rain to snow overnight. We could see some flurries around the region with the mountains possibly picking up about 0.5 to 1″ of snow.

Future snowfall potential through Sunday morning (WVLT)

We’ll start out near 28 degrees Sunday morning but only warm up to 41 by the afternoon. Those clouds stick around for a little bit Sunday morning with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Your Valentine’s Day forecast looks mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will top out near 47 degrees. If you have any evening dinner plans, that thicker sweater and coat are needed!

Valentine's Day evening forecast (WVLT)

A quick warming trend begins Tuesday into Wednesday. We’ll get back into the upper 50s to the lower 60s! Sunshine is expected both days with a few more clouds on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front.

Scattered to heavy rain moves in Thursday. Temperatures look to drop quickly which could bring in a light wintry mix overnight Thursday into Friday. This is something we’ll keep a close eye on over the next several days!

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

