Former Oak Ridge standout set to realize mom’s dream

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Oak Ridge football and basketball standout Tee Higgins is one win away from becoming a Super Bowl champion.

Higgins, who played his college ball at Clemson, has always been encouraged by his aunt Denise, who helped raise him, his sister KiKi and his mom Camilla, who always dreamed of seeing her son play on football’s grandest stage.

That dream is about to take place, but the road to SoFi Stadium in California has not been an easy one for Camilla, who endured some difficult times as a young mother.

“This is something we dreamed of,” Tee said. “just having her here, especially after everything that she’s been through, everything I went through with her.”

Those days as documented in a NY Post story this week, helped shape the young man and now Super Bowl combatant that Tee Higgins has become. At one time as a young mother, she was held in the grasps of crack cocaine, spent time in jail and was shot in the head by a person she knew.

When Higgins was a 6-year-old boy, his mother was shot in the right side of the head but survived with over 160 screws in her head, she said in an interview.

“By the drug dealer slash boyfriend slash the monster,” she told the Post. “Whatever you want to call him.”

The day still haunts the star’s memory, who said it feels like it was just yesterday. Despite the horrific injury, he said that his mother was in Los Angeles and had a big smile on her face.

“I’m so excited to go see him play,” Camilla Stewart said. “and on the stage that he’s playing on. I’ve always watched it growing up, wishing that I could go to one of those games and to know that my son is playing in a game like this? It’s surreal.”

Although times were tough, she will now be 14 years free of crack cocaine and a survivor of a bullet to her head when she steps into the stadium to watch her son play in the Super Bowl.

When asked what Higgins would tell young kids who wanted to be in his position, he said to keep working.

“Keep grinding, keep working,” Higgins said. “Stay in school and keep your head on the right track.”

The East Tennessean said he appreciated all the support from “back home” and that he was hoping to pick up a win on Sunday.

