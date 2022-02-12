Former Vol confirmed as new Tennessee Supreme Court Justice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former Vol was officially confirmed as the newest justice on the Tennessee Supreme Court Thursday.

Sarah Keeton Campbell, an East Tennessee native, was appointed by Gov. Bill Lee on Jan. 12 after being one of three candidates out of 11 applicants recommended by the Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments.

Justice Campbell will fill the vacancy of Justice Cornelia A. Clark, who passed away on Sept. 24, 2021. She was also Gov. Lee’s first Supreme Court appointment and the second justice to go through the confirmation process enacted in 2016 after Tennessee voters approved a ballot initiative in 2014.

“Sarah has created a truly remarkable and unique career-focused almost exclusively on appellate work with a strong passion for public service,” Chief Justice Roger A. Page said. “The Court is thrilled to welcome her to the bench as a colleague. She is accomplished and determined, yet humble and personable, and I am sure she will serve the citizens of Tennessee well.”

Justice Campbell was born in Lafollette in Campbell County. She graduated from Cherokee High School in Rogersville, where her parents and brother still reside.

“My parents and grandparents taught me to work hard, live with integrity, and treat everyone with fairness and respect,” Justice Campbell said. “I am proud of my rural East Tennessee roots. The values I learned there shaped who I am today.”

She also attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, on a full-tuition scholarship and has been recognized as a torchbearer, the university’s highest student honor. Justice Campbell graduated from the College Scholars program with emphases in political science, educational policy and Spanish, a release confirmed.

“I did not have any lawyers in my family, but I was always drawn to public service,” Justice Campbell said. “I developed an interest in the law while at UT and decided to attend law school with the aim of using my legal education to improve my community.”

After graduating, Justice Campbell was awarded a full-tuition scholarship at Duke University School of Law, where she earned her law degree and a master’s degree in public policy, according to Tennessee officials.

A public ceremony will be planned for the spring.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.