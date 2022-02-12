Friends gather to remember 7-year-old who died of complications following COVID battle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A group of more than 100 gathered in front of the Graviss home in West Knoxville to hold a Celebration of Life for 7-year-old Adalyn Graviss.

Graviss died Monday following complications stemming from a battle with COVID-19.

”There’s just such a big hole, in all of our hearts,” said Alison Cunningham, the mother of Adalyn’s best friend.

Cunningham, along with Adalyn’s Kindergarten Teacher, Holly Pace, planned the gathering as a way for kids and adults alike to process their pain.

”She just had something special that kids this young just don’t have. She has a confidence in her faith, she knew who Jesus was and her confidence and faith in others was just so natural for her,” said Pace.

The Celebration of Life took place in front of the home where Adalyn would lay her head every night.

Kids from her school Rocky Hill Elementary, along with teammates of her little league basketball team, girl scout troop, and church members all coming together to remember their friend.

”We’ve just tried really hard talking about it, and just bringing it up and we’ve tried not to let any moment or any feeling pass without talking about it,” said Cunningham.

Pink balloons climbed into the sky as friends let go of, on the county of seven, Adalyn’s age and a perfect number according to Christian scripture.

”Her little life touched so many people and it was just an amazing opportunity to get to share what she believed and just her faith with her friends,” said Pace.

Bubbles filled the air as a sorrowful crowd turned to happiness in the thought that their friend is in a better place.

Her mother and father, both battling COVID themselves while taking care of their newborn, who everyone says Adalyn was proud to say she was the big sister of, looking on as their baby girl is remembered by all who loved her.

