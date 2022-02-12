Hundreds participate in Jeep Ride for fallen Loudon County Sgt. Jenkins

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -On Saturday, hundreds took part in a Jeep Ride for Sgt. Chris Jenkins’s Family. The Jeep ride traveled from Harrison Lane and Kingston Pike to the Loudon County Justice Center. Before and after the ride, many made cash donations and bought T-Shirts to help support the Jenkins family and for Sgt. Jenkins’ K-9 officer Deja.

Participating in the Jeep Ride, Donald Sprain and Pam Elaeddington say they could not miss the chance to support Sgt. Jenkins and the Jenkins family.

“He was trying to help people, other people from having a problem and gave his life for it,” Sprain said.

“This is what I was expecting. You ask the Jeepers for anything and they’re there. We have to show our support to the officers and the public that we’re behind them,” Elaeddington said.

Also helping the family, Freddie’s in Lenoir City raised money where 15% of Saturday profits will benefit the Jenkins family.

