Isaiah 117 house to hold ‘Spread the Love’ fundraiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A local non-profit that assists foster kids in the custody of the Department of Children’s Services is hosting a fundraiser to spread positivity across multiple states.

Isaiah 117 house is a Tennessee-based non-profit organization that takes in children when they’ve been removed from their homes so they do not have to sit in an office or cubicle at a DCS office. The organization is hosting a fundraiser to “spread the love” across East Tennessee, Virginia, Indiana and Georgia.

“At Isaiah 117 House, we work hard to make sure the children of your county feel loved and supported on one of their worst days,” a spokesperson said. “You can help us continue to love on the children of your county by ‘Spreading the Love’ to someone you love!”

Those interested in spreading the joy are asked to nominate someone they love by filling out a form on the Isaiah 117 house website. After it is submitted, the nominee’s yard will be covered in hearts and signs for 24 hours.

WVLT’s Casey Wheeless was nominated in Knox County; therefore, the front sign at WVLT was covered in hearts Saturday. The person who nominated the WVLT morning anchor said it was because of her spirit and efforts in East Tennessee.

“Spread the love to Casey Wheeless! She is a beautiful example of what love can do,” the nomination read. “Her joyful spirit shines every day to all of East Tennessee. It is because of her work that I found Isaiah 117 House and am honored to make this donation.”

If you would like to volunteer, contact Kristi Whitehead, Knox County Program Coordinator for Isaiah 117 House. The organization also accepts donations who things they need for children who they care for. These include gift cards, male and female clothes in all sizes and donations to assist them on their mission.

More information can be found on the Isaiah 117 house website.

