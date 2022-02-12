Advertisement

Knoxville police charge 16-year-old with attempted murder following shooting

A 16-year-old male was taken into custody late Thursday night and charged following the shooting.
Police lights
Police lights(Hawaii News Now)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 9:17 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers charged a 16-year-old with multiple counts of attempted murder following a shooting Thursday night, according to Public Information Officer Scott Erland.

The shooting happened on the 5100 block of Flint Hill Drive. Nobody was hurt or struck by gunfire, Erland told WVLT News, though he was not able to provide details about the incident since a minor was involved.

A 16-year-old male was taken into custody late Thursday night and charged.

