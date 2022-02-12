Advertisement

KPD: One dead following motorcycle crash

The identity of the man will be withheld at this time.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead following a crash that involved a motorcycle just after midnight Saturday, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

At approximately 12:10 a.m. on Feb. 12, KPD officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle at Northshore Drive and Lyons Bend Road. The motorcycle rider, an adult man, died on the scene, officials said.

Based on a preliminary investigation by Crash Reconstruction personnel, the motorcycle is believed to be traveling east on Northshore when it left the road and struck the guardrail. It is then believed to have been hit by a sedan traveling west on Northshore afterward.

The identity of the man will be withheld at this time. No other injuries were reported from the crash, a KPD spokesperson said.

An investigation by Crash Reconstruction personnel remains active and ongoing.

