Monroe Co. officials searching for suspect following pursuit

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones has requested the public’s assistance in finding a suspect who remains at large.
MCSO Crusier(Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were searching for a suspect following a pursuit Saturday, according to a news release.

Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones has requested the public’s assistance in finding a suspect who remains at large following a chase with local law enforcement. The suspect was last seen in the Mount Vernon area on Reagan Valley Road, between Tellico Plains and Madisonville.

The suspect is described as a black male between 6′0″ and 6′2″, who weighed approximately 250 pounds and was last seen wearing blue track pants and a green jacket.

Those with information are asked to call Monroe County dispatch at 911 or 423-442-4357.

