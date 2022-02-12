Spotty rain and cooler today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! Welcome to Saturday and the weekend. We’re waking up cool with a few isolated rain drops across the area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Overall, we’re mostly cloudy with isolated rain drops around. Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 40s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

Highs on Saturday will be near 49 in Knoxville to 45 in Crossville.

Rainfall will stay light with some heavier stuff in the afternoon.

During the evening as colder air starts to arrive, the rain will transition to snow by Sunday morning. I still don’t think we’re going to be building any snowmen.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll pick up on Sunday where we left off on Saturday cold with moisture around. Light snow flurries will taper off as we move into mid-morning.

Cold will be the story for all of the day.

Sunday is our chilliest day in the First Alert 8 Day Forecast with slow clearing, highs near 40, and lows in the 20s.

Your Valentine’s Day forecast looks mostly sunny despite some very isolated snow showers in the Smokies during the morning hours. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the 20s make for the perfect cuddle weather with your special someone.

A quick warming trend begins Tuesday ahead of another front bringing rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms near the end of your First Alert 8 Day Forecast.

