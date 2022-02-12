Advertisement

Tennessee murder suspect arrested after Arizona chase

The chase began Wednesday morning when a trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety tried to pull over a SUV for traffic violations.
Antonio Watson, 32, was wanted in connection with a murder case in Tennessee when Arizona state...
Antonio Watson, 32, was wanted in connection with a murder case in Tennessee when Arizona state troopers apprehended him.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSLOW, Ariz. (AP/WVLT) — Authorities say Arizona state troopers have arrested a man wanted in connection with a Tennessee killing after a pursuit on Interstate 40 near Winslow.

The chase began Wednesday morning when a trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety tried to pull over an SUV for traffic violations and the driver failed to stop.

The agency said Friday that troopers used spike strips to stop the SUV by deflating the vehicle’s tires and arrested two men in the vehicle.

The suspects were identified as 31-year-old Xavier D. Stitts, of The Colony, Texas, and 32-year-old Antonio A. Watson, of Robinsonville, Mississippi.

Watson had an outstanding warrant for two counts of first-degree murder in Tennessee, along with a warrant for failure to appear on dangerous drug charges in Florida.

The men were booked into Navajo County Jail.

It was not immediately known if the men had attorneys to respond to the allegations against them.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Karns High School
Karns High School on lockdown due to overnight threat
Knoxville man accused of shooting dog while under the influence, police say
Knoxville man accused of shooting dog while under the influence, police say
Jefferson City family continues search for their son
‘I haven’t slept in days’ | East Tennessee family searching for missing 15-year-old
17-year-old Zerik Wade
Knoxville teen who escaped DCS custody found after 8 months
Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans
State investigating issues with new Tennessee license plates

Latest News

Basketball teams walked the halls of New Center School before leaving for the state championship.
New Center basketball teams headed to state championship
MCSO Crusier
Monroe Co. officials searching for suspect following pursuit
The Island In Pigeon Forge
Isolated rain drops and cooler on Saturday
The crash occurred at Northshore Drive and Lyons Bend Road.
KPD: One dead following motorcycle crash