Advertisement

5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Ohio

Police responded to the Southgate Towers at about 6:30 p.m. after being notified a child had...
Police responded to the Southgate Towers at about 6:30 p.m. after being notified a child had been stabbed.
By Devin Higgins and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 5-year-old girl is dead after she was allegedly stabbed by her mother Saturday night, authorities said.

Police responded to the Southgate Towers at about 6:30 p.m. after being notified a child had been stabbed at that location, WOIO reported.

They arrived to find E’nijah Noell Holland dead on the floor in the bedroom. She had sustained multiple stab wounds, police said.

Police then arrested E’nijah’s mother, Menokka Karr Nealy, 29, who was still at the apartment.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office responded to the scene and took custody of the body.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans
State investigating issues with new Tennessee license plates
The crash occurred at Northshore Drive and Lyons Bend Road.
KPD: One dead following motorcycle crash
Jefferson City family continues search for their son
‘I haven’t slept in days’ | East Tennessee family searching for missing 15-year-old
Bryson Hance
Cocke Co. corrections officer assaults female inmate, knocking out tooth
Knoxville police charge 16-year-old with attempted murder following shooting
Knoxville police charge 16-year-old with attempted murder following shooting

Latest News

An Amber Alert issued for a Georgia toddler has been canceled, the National Center for Missing...
Amber Alert canceled for Georgia toddler
Cocke Co. corrections officer assaults female inmate, knocking out tooth
Cocke Co. corrections officer assaults female inmate, knocking out tooth
In France, the so-called Freedom Convoy descended on Paris Saturday.
'Freedom Convoy' protests come to Paris
Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin
Some tractors and trucks are blocking a border crossing in Alberta on Saturday.
Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge