Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus to star in Super Bowl commercial

A small clip of the commercial was put out on social media ahead of game day.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you are tuning in to the Super Bowl Sunday, then you might see some familiar faces. East Tennessee icon Dolly Parton will be staring in a commercial, according to a Tweet by the legend herself.

A small clip of the commercial was put out on social media ahead of game day. In the video, Parton talks about 5G phones and networks before saying that phones would “shine their brightest” if they joined the cell phone provider.

“If you join T-mobile, these phones will be able to shine their brightest,” Parton said. “Like me, I have my own theme park.”

The queen’s goddaughter, Miley Cyrus, will also be starring in the commercial.

In the clip she shared, Parton and the pop star can be heard singing “Do It For The Phones,” which has become a viral social media hashtag.

You can watch it in full below:

Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus to star in Super Bowl commercial
