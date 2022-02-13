Advertisement

5 arrested after Hamblen Co. deputies seize drugs, guns

Five guns were taken from the “drug dealers.”
The seize occurred after the arrest of five individuals.
The seize occurred after the arrest of five individuals.(Hamblen County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hamblen County Sheriff’s deputies arrested five people and removed drugs and guns from the community Friday, according to a Facebook post.

Officials said that over 70 grams of heroin/fentanyl, 11.38 grams of crack/cocaine, seven suboxone strips and seven grams of marijuana were confiscated following the arrest.

Five guns were also taken from the “drug dealers.” One of those had been reported as stolen, officials said.

“Together, we will continue to make difference,” a Hamblen County spokesperson said. “Praise to God and each one for your continued dedication.”

