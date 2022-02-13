KFD: House complete loss following Sunday morning fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A house fire in Knoxville Sunday morning resulted in a complete loss, according to Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks.

On Sunday morning at 1:30 a.m., Knox County 911 received a report of a house fire on Groner Drive. Upon arrival, fire crews found a house fully engulfed in flames at 2017 Amherst Avenue. According to an initial report, the fire was going through the roof, Wilbanks said.

Due to heavy fire, firefighters were not able to enter the house until the bulk of the fire was knocked down. At approximately 2:00 a.m., crews completely known down the fire.

The home suffered heavy damage and was deemed a complete loss. No one was believed to be home at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported.

Knoxville Fire Department investigators will lead the investigation.

