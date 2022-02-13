Advertisement

Loved ones of murdered Memphis mom and infant hold candlelight vigil in their honor

The Hoyles were both killed on Tuesday, February 2
Family holds candlelight vigil for Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle
Family holds candlelight vigil for Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle(WMC)
By Parker King
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Saturday evening was emotional for the family of Danielle and Kennedy Hoyle.

Outside the home where the Hoyles once lived in Whitehaven on Windcrest Road, several dozen loved ones braved sub-freezing temperatures to pay their respects at a candlelight vigil.

“It’s a lot of love, and right now I really need it,” said April Campbell, Hoyle’s mother and Kennedy’s grandmother.

Campbell is still fresh off the court appearance of 25-year-old Brandon Isabelle.

Isabelle is Hoyle’s boyfriend and Kennedy’s father and has been charged with their deaths after confessing to police that he shot Hoyle Tuesday night and later threw 2-day-old baby Kennedy in the Mississippi River.

“You know, I still haven’t processed it, that I have to really bury my baby next week,” Campbell said. “The closer it gets, the more I feel suffocated. I can’t describe it. I just don’t want to bury them. I shouldn’t have to bury them. They are supposed to be burying me.”

The vigil featured a balloon release and an original poem, which was read in part, “from that bullet that entered my mother’s head, that cold river you threw me in. It certainly didn’t have to end this way. Why, daddy? Why?”

Hoyle left behind another daughter, a 9-year-old.

Getting her through this time is one reason that’s going to keep getting Campbell out of bed for the near future.

“I’m fixing to go ahead and get her in counseling, get her into more school activities, just trying to keep her mind busy,” Campbell said. “I think this is going to stick with her for a while because she really misses her mom.”

Isabelle pled not guilty to the charges against him on Monday. His next court appearance is Monday at 9 a.m.

Meanwhile, Campbell and the Hoyles’ family will be having Hoyle and Kennedy’s funeral this coming Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans
State investigating issues with new Tennessee license plates
The crash occurred at Northshore Drive and Lyons Bend Road.
KPD: One dead following motorcycle crash
Jefferson City family continues search for their son
‘I haven’t slept in days’ | East Tennessee family searching for missing 15-year-old
Bryson Hance
Cocke Co. corrections officer assaults female inmate, knocking out tooth
Knoxville police charge 16-year-old with attempted murder following shooting
Knoxville police charge 16-year-old with attempted murder following shooting

Latest News

The seize occurred after the arrest of five individuals.
5 arrested after Hamblen Co. deputies seize drugs, guns
Cocke Co. corrections officer assaults female inmate, knocking out tooth
Cocke Co. corrections officer assaults female inmate, knocking out tooth
No one was home at the time of the fire, officials said.
KFD: House complete loss following Sunday morning fire
Fire in East Knox County
Remains found after East Knox County house fire
Possible remains found in rubble following East Knox Co. fire, officials say
Possible remains found in rubble following East Knox Co. fire