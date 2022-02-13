Advertisement

PREVIEW: No. 13 Lady Vols vs. Vanderbilt

The Big Orange women bring a seven-game home-court winning streak into Sunday’s contest and are 12-1 on The Summitt in 2021-22.
Tamari Key
Tamari Key(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:37 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 13 Tennessee (20-4/9-2 SEC) faces off vs. in-state rival Vanderbilt (12-13/3-8 SEC) on Sunday at 12:02 p.m. ET in the annual #Play4Kay pink game at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Lady Vols and Commodores meet for the second time this season and for the 86th occasion since the series began on Jan. 18, 1976, with UT looking to improve its record to 76-10 all-time vs. VU. Kellie Harper’s squad picked up a 65-51 triumph at Memorial Gym in Nashville the last time these teams convened on Jan. 13, giving Tennessee its third straight victory in the series and 13th “W” in the past 14 meetings.

The Big Orange women bring a seven-game home-court winning streak into Sunday’s contest and are 12-1 on The Summitt in 2021-22.

Vandy, meanwhile, carries a three-game losing streak to Rocky Top. The ‘Dores are 1-7 in road contests this season, including 0-5 at the venues of SEC foes.

The Lady Vols snapped a two-game losing skid of their own on Thursday night in Knoxville, barreling out to a 58-33 lead after three quarters and coasting to a 76-62 victory over Missouri.

The Commodores, meanwhile, fell at Texas A&M, 76-58, on Thursday night. Vandy trailed by nine entering the final frame, but the Aggies utilized a 23-14 final-quarter effort to carve out the decisive margin.

The 2021-22 season brought a brand new look to this rivalry, as former Lady Vol standout Kellie Harper, who is in her third year leading her alma mater, met first-year Vandy skipper Shea Ralph, a UConn alum, for the very first time as head coaches. The duo’s careers at UT and UConn overlapped from 1996-97 to 1998-99, with Harper (then known as Kellie Jolly) helping lead UT to the second and third of three-straight NCAA titles in 1997 and 1998, while Ralph contributed to a UConn crown in 1999-2000 after Harper had graduated. Harper was 4-2 as a player vs. UConn, including 3-1 in games when both were on the rosters of the respective programs.

