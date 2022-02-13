Remains found in rubble following East Knox Co. fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Possible human or animal remains were found in the rubble after a fire in East Knox County early Sunday morning, according to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire.

At approximately 4:00 a.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire at 5304 Jones Road to find a single wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews reportedly worked from the outside to extinguish the fire due to the threat of a roof collapse. According to neighbors, the home was unoccupied. However, after fire investigators searched the house, remains were found.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the medical examiner will determine if they are of a human or animal, according to Bagwell.

No other injuries were reported. The KCSO Fire Investigation Unit will lead the investigation.

