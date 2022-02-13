Advertisement

Remains found in rubble following East Knox Co. fire

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the medical examiner will determine if they are of a human.
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the medical examiner will determine if they are of a human or animal, according to Bagwell.
By Paige Hill
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 8:33 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Possible human or animal remains were found in the rubble after a fire in East Knox County early Sunday morning, according to Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro Fire.

At approximately 4:00 a.m., Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire at 5304 Jones Road to find a single wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames.

Fire crews reportedly worked from the outside to extinguish the fire due to the threat of a roof collapse. According to neighbors, the home was unoccupied. However, after fire investigators searched the house, remains were found.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and the medical examiner will determine if they are of a human or animal, according to Bagwell.

No other injuries were reported. The KCSO Fire Investigation Unit will lead the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans
State investigating issues with new Tennessee license plates
The crash occurred at Northshore Drive and Lyons Bend Road.
KPD: One dead following motorcycle crash
Jefferson City family continues search for their son
‘I haven’t slept in days’ | East Tennessee family searching for missing 15-year-old
Bryson Hance
Cocke Co. corrections officer assaults female inmate, knocking out tooth
Knoxville police charge 16-year-old with attempted murder following shooting
Knoxville police charge 16-year-old with attempted murder following shooting

Latest News

Possible remains found in rubble following East Knox Co. fire, officials say
Possible remains found in rubble following East Knox Co. fire
Tamari Key
PREVIEW: No. 13 Lady Vols vs. Vanderbilt
Feeling chilly Sunday
Cold air filters in Sunday with spotty morning snow
Josiah-Jordan James
No. 19 Vols roll to seventh-consecutive SEC win, downing Vanderbilt, 73-64