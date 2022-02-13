Staying chilly for Valentine’s Day but warmer temperatures return quickly

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The chilly temperatures continue for your Valentine’s Day, but warmer air returns quickly before our next cold front arrives later in the new week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see those clear skies tonight with temperatures dropping near 24 degrees. Some spots, like up on the Plateau, could easily drop into the upper teens. Widespread frost is likely Monday morning.

Your Valentine’s Day forecast looks mostly sunny and chilly. Highs will top out near 47 degrees. If you have any evening dinner plans, that thicker sweater and coat are needed!

LOOKING AHEAD

A quick warming trend begins Tuesday into Wednesday. We’ll get back into the upper 50s to the lower 60s! Sunshine is expected both days with a few more clouds on Wednesday ahead of our next cold front.

Scattered to heavy rain moves in Thursday. We’ll start out with those scattered showers. Heavy rain and a few thunderstorms are even possible Thursday evening. Temperatures look to drop quickly which could bring in a light wintry mix overnight Thursday into Friday, mainly up towards those mountain tops.

We cool back down in the mid-40s Friday, but warm up quickly for the weekend!

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

