$1.8M safety improvement project completed in Knox Co.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A safety improvement project valued at $1.8 million was completed by Knox County Engineering and Public Works in Powell, city officials announced Monday.

The project began in April 2021 and realigned Bishop Road, Taggart Lane and Norman Jack Lane to create a single intersection with East Emory Road.

“This is a very busy five-lane roadway. This section has limited lines of sight due to a hill and a curve. There were several intersections that came out at three different locations and none of them lined up, so you had a lot of left-turn conflicts. We had severe crashes that occurred,” said Jim Snowden, Director of Engineering and Public Works.

The city installed new traffic signals, turn lanes and pedestrian sidewalks to ensure the issue was solved, the release stated.

The project realigned Bishop Road to connect and overtake Noman Jack Lane, which was a short cul-de-sac that allowed Rural Metro Fire Station 36 to access East Emory Road. The new Bishop Road now aligns with Taggart Lane on the opposite side of Emory Road. A spokesperson said this should create a safer intersection for drivers and first responders.

“The Rural Metro Fire Station can activate a button inside their fire trucks to make the Emory Road traffic signal go red. The traffic on the highway will stop and the fire truck can get out much safer than before. That’s a big benefit for the fire trucks and their response times,” said Snowden.

“The best way to ensure Knox County remains the best place to live, work, and raise a family, is to continue finding ways to improve infrastructure across the county,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

“We’ve gotten a lot of good feedback from the community. We’re excited about it. We think it’ll provide a lot safer travel for the folks out here in Powell,” said Snowden.

A video of the new intersection can be watched in full below:

