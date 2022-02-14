Black named Co-AD at Fulton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Well just last week we were talking with Rob Black about stepping down as head football coach at Fulton.

We told you the Falcons are family to coach Black and just announced Monday, he will be staying on as Co-Athletics Director at the school.

He’ll share that position with longtime A-D and good friend Jody Wright.

Coach Black led the Falcons to three consecutive Class 4A state championships in 2012, 2013, and 2014. Under coach Black’s leadership, Fulton won six district/region championships and had five seasons with 10 or more victories. The Falcons won 37 consecutive games from 2012 to 2015.

He is a 1984 graduate of Fulton High, and was an outstanding three-sport athlete for the Falcons. He graduated from Carson-Newman University where he was a member of the football and baseball teams. He served several years as a volunteer coach at Fulton before officially joining the staff in 1991.

He became Offensive Coordinator in 1992 under Head Coach Buck Coatney, where he was a part of five trips to the BlueCross Bowl and three gold balls in 2003, 2004, and 2006. He was promoted to head coach in 2011.

