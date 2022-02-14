Advertisement

Black named Co-AD at Fulton

Former head football coach steps into Athletics Director role for Falcons
(WVLT)
By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Well just last week we were talking with Rob Black about stepping down as head football coach at Fulton.

We told you the Falcons are family to coach Black and just announced Monday, he will be staying on as Co-Athletics Director at the school.

He’ll share that position with longtime A-D and good friend Jody Wright.

Coach Black led the Falcons to three consecutive Class 4A state championships in 2012, 2013, and 2014. Under coach Black’s leadership, Fulton won six district/region championships and had five seasons with 10 or more victories. The Falcons won 37 consecutive games from 2012 to 2015.

He is a 1984 graduate of Fulton High, and was an outstanding three-sport athlete for the Falcons. He graduated from Carson-Newman University where he was a member of the football and baseball teams. He served several years as a volunteer coach at Fulton before officially joining the staff in 1991.

He became Offensive Coordinator in 1992 under Head Coach Buck Coatney, where he was a part of five trips to the BlueCross Bowl and three gold balls in 2003, 2004, and 2006. He was promoted to head coach in 2011.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A daycare fire was nearly tragic, police in Tennessee said.
Daycare staff didn’t move napping kids during fire, police say; 1 arrested
Gov. Lee Unveils New License Plate Design Picked by Tennesseans
State investigating issues with new Tennessee license plates
The crash occurred at Northshore Drive and Lyons Bend Road.
Officials identify man killed in motorcycle crash
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say
The seize occurred after the arrest of five individuals.
5 arrested after Hamblen Co. deputies seize drugs, guns

Latest News

New, blue Tennessee license plate
New Tenn. license plate problems could put Knox Co. safety at risk
Kirk Shrum, Chief School Leadership Officer for Henry County Schools in McDonough, Ga.
KCS superintendent finalist withdraws from search process
More sunshine and warmer Tuesday
Getting warmer the next few days ahead of a rainy cold front
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provides consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it’s time to lift the veil of secrecy on potentially harmful products in Americans’ homes