Catchings stepping down as GM for the WNBA Fever

By Rick Russo
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Lady Vols legend Tamika Catchings is stepping down from her job as general manager of the WNBA Indiana Fever, where she also starred as a player for several years...

Tamika says change is never easy, but says the need for rest, spending more time with family and on her other passions are important right now.

She took over for Pokey Chatman in January 2020, who led the team to a 28-74 record in three seasons as the team’s general manager and coach.

The greatest player to don a Fever uniform retired as a four-time Olympic gold medalist, a 10-time All-Star, a Hall of Famer and a WNBA champion. She remains an iconic Indianapolis figure, and will continue to make an impact through her philanthropic efforts.

