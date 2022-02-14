Chilly today, then a warming trend ahead leads up to a rainy cold front

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chilly temperatures continue for Valentine’s Day, but we’ll quickly warm up before our next rainy cold front arrives later in the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a clear, frosty cold start to the week. Temperatures are in the low to mid 20s this morning, with Knoxville around 24 degrees.

Your Valentine’s Day forecast looks mostly sunny and chilly. Highs top out near 47 degrees. If you have any evening dinner plans, that thicker sweater and coat are needed, as we’re around 40 degrees at 7 p.m.

Tonight stays clear, so we’ll have another frosty, cold one. We’ll drop to around 25 degrees by Tuesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

A quick warming trend begins Tuesday into Wednesday. We’ll get back into the upper 50s Tuesday, and on to the mid 60s Wednesday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, with some more afternoon clouds Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. It will also become breezy Wednesday, with gusts around 30 mph.

Spotty showers move in Wednesday night, building to scattered showers the first half of Thursday. Then the main line of moderate rain spreads out Thursday afternoon, to heavier rain and isolated thunderstorms late Thursday evening into the early overnight. We’ll collect around an inch of rain during this time.

By Friday morning, showers will drop off to spotty snowfall in the mountaintops. Temperatures also take a hit, with a high of only 46 degrees, but some afternoon clearing.

