Couple gets engaged on WIVK’s Tony and Kris radio show

By Casey Wheeless
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The day dedicated to love got started early in East Tennessee. Matt Karnes proposed to his girlfriend, Amanda Genceo during the Tony and Kris show on WIVK, 107.7. Karnes won a social media contest that came with the opportunity to propose live on the air.

”I had no idea,” said Genceo. The couple’s family and friends were listening as it was happening.

