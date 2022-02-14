Drug Task Force seizes over 60 pounds of illegal drugs in Gibson Co.

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (WMC) - The West Tennessee Drug Task Force announced Monday they’ve made the largest meth bust in Gibson County history.

West Tennessee Drug Task Force director Johnie Carter says Madison County deputies pulled over a Mercedes Saturday night. When driver provided his driver’s license, deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. The driver fled from the scene at a high rate of speed.

Madison county deputies called Humboldt police to check the registered address of Mercedes driver. Humboldt officers went to Vine Street where they made contact with the resident. Officers made observations leading them to call the Drug Task Force for assistance.

Carter said on Sunday morning, Task Force agents served the search warrant to the address and located drugs in the home and inside a vehicle parked outside.

Agents seized numerous illegal drugs, including four ounces of cocaine, 30 pounds of marijuana and 35 pounds of methamphetamine.

Shwanna Hunt, 37, was arrested and charged with multiple drug felonies.

Carter says he believes this is the largest meth seizure in the history of Gibson County and quite possibly the entire 28th Judicial District.

“Our West Tennessee Drug Task Force Agents with the 28th Judicial District have once again done an outstanding job with disrupting drug dealers and drug traffickers. This is one of the biggest meth busts I can recall ever happening in Gibson County. The West Tennessee Drug Trask Force is made of the 28th, 29th, and 30th Judicial Districts and we are committed to disrupting, dismantling, and destroying illegal drug operations.”, says 28th Judicial District Attorney Frederick Agee

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas said, “This case is a perfect example of how effective our Drug Task Force is in the 28th Judicial District. This dedicated unit is making a huge difference in our community and I’m proud to have been participating in the Task Force since becoming Sheriff. Thanks to all the Agents for their hard work on this case.”

Hunt has since been released on a $150,000 bond. Warrants are being sought on the individual who sped away from Madison County deputies.

